US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US is concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity in an appearance with Ukraine's foreign minister.
"We're concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity," Blinken said in an appearance at the State Department, adding that the US is "monitoring very closely" the Russia activity.
"As we always do, we'll continue to consult closely as well with allies and partners on this issue," Blinken said. "As we make clear, any escalatory or aggressive actions will be of great concern to the United States." He added that the US will continue to support deescalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.