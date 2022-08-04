US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he "(hopes) very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretense to increase its aggressive military action" as China fired missiles towards waters near Taiwan as part of exercises near the self-governing island in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit there.

Speaking at the ASEAN-US Ministerial meeting in Cambodia, Blinken noted that the "many countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one's interests, including ASEAN members and including China."

