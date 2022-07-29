wire Blinken says he had 'frank' discussion with Russian foreign minister in first call since Ukraine war began By Jennifer Hansler, CNN Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, the top US diplomat said at a press conference.He said it was "a frank and direct conversation." This is the first time the two have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February."I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Blinken said.That proposal includes an offer to swap convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported earlier this week.Blinken said he also discussed the expectation that the deal to allow Ukrainian grain to transit safely through the Black Sea be implemented."We're looking to see that move forward as soon as possible," Blinken said Friday.He also stressed that the "world will not recognize annexations" and "will impose additional significant costs on Russia if it moves forward with its plans."This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety St. Joseph Police Department hosts Junior Police Academy +2 Education School district levy vote nears Local News Allied Arts Council supports range of talent +2 Local News Hepatitis is a significant concern despite being preventable More Local News → Local Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 2:21 National Video Allschool Meets Homeschool Mom of 5 Boys Tn Exchange The Bash in Gallatin Gateway is back after 26 years National Video MLB Network reporter finds connection in a Missouri dad's healing game of catch
