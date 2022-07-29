US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, the top US diplomat said at a press conference.

He said it was "a frank and direct conversation." This is the first time the two have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

