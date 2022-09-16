US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the concerns of China and India about Russia's war in Ukraine are reflective of the global apprehension about the months-long conflict, and said he believes "it increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression."

"I think what you're seeing is just a manifestation of the fact that this aggression has been an aggression against the interests of people across the planet," Blinken said at a press conference at the State Department.

CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Rishabh Pratap contributed to this report.

