US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the State Department on Tuesday.

"The Secretary is deeply appreciative of the opportunity to meet with Shireen's family," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing, noting that the meeting was ongoing at that point.

CNN's Hadas Gold, Kate Sullivan and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

