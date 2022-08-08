Blinken draws distinctions between US and Russia as he seeks to make case for US partnership in Africa

On August 8, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken drew firm distinctions between the United States and Russia as he sought to make the case that the US is the better partner for countries in Africa. Blinken is seen here testifying on Capitol Hill in 2021.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday drew firm distinctions between the United States and Russia as he sought to make the case that the US is the better partner for countries in Africa.

In a speech about the Biden administration's "strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa," delivered in Pretoria, South Africa, the top US diplomat argued that "the United States and African nations can't achieve any of our shared priorities -- whether that's recovering from the pandemic, creating broad-based economic opportunities, addressing the climate crisis, expanding energy access, revitalizing democracies, or strengthening the free and open international order -- we can't do any of that if we don't work together as equal partners."

