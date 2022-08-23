A group of nine bipartisan senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to immediately designate an American teacher sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison as "wrongfully detained," a classification that would allow the US government to undertake active diplomatic efforts to secure his release.

In a letter Tuesday, the senators said they were deeply concerned for Marc Fogel's safety, and that his lengthy prison sentence -- which he received after being found with cannabis -- "can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime."

