President Joe Biden will announce Friday that White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy is leaving her post, an administration official familiar with the plans told CNN.

McCarthy -- one of two top climate officials appointed by Biden at the start of his administration -- had long been expected to stay in her position for about a year, but continued for months beyond to help see through Democrats' historic climate legislation, which Biden signed in August. Her last day is expected to be September 16.

