President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday after deadly floods in the eastern part of the state killed more than three dozen people and destroyed communities.

The Bidens will join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the state's first lady, Britainy Beshear, in visiting families affected by the flooding. They will survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center, according to the White House.

