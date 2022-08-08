President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday are scheduled to travel to eastern Kentucky, where deadly flooding killed more than three dozen people and caused catastrophic damage to communities.

The Bidens will visit families affected by the flooding and survey the damage, as thousands remain without running water or power. They will be joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the state's first lady, Britainy Beshear.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.