President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
The White House had previously announced that the Bidens would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office.
No other details about the stop in Plains were immediately made available.
The Carters did not attend Biden's inauguration in January because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
