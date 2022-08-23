It's a summer White House tradition: As soon as the president is wheels up for the beach or countryside, construction equipment begins rolling toward the building.

Summertime renovations timed around a president's vacation are a regular occurrence in the executive mansion. This year, long-sought upgrades to the basement Situation Room, repaving the driveway, cleaning the windows, replacing stone pavers and sprucing up the South Lawn are among the projects.

