When President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Thursday, he'll tout infrastructure investments that helped rebuild a collapsed bridge and raise campaign cash away from cameras with the state's Democratic Senate candidate.

Where he won't appear is a campaign rally stage.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.