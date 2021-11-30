Robert B. Downing has been named as the new chief usher of the White House, according to a White House source.
Downing previously worked for Maryland-based Susan Gage Caterers, and before that he worked in the Reagan White House.
The chief usher of the White House manages the residence and works closely with the first lady and her office. The chief usher runs the 55,000-square foot, six-floor White House residence and oversees a permanent staff of approximately 100 people. The chief usher answers any concerns the President and the first lady might have about their home, hires and fires staff and manages the funds allocated by Congress to run the house, including the cost of heating, lighting, air-conditioning and the staff's salaries.
The Bidens fired White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, who was installed by the Trumps, on Inauguration Day. The Bidens waited awkwardly at the front door of the White House on Inauguration Day before it was opened, which was a major breach of protocol.
Harleth was hired by Melania Trump in 2017 and came to the White House from Trump International Hotel DC, where he was rooms manager.
Harleth took the place of Angella Reid, who was hired during the Obama administration. Reid made history when she took the job in 2011 as the first woman to serve in the position. She was previously the general manager at the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, just outside Washington in the Virginia suburbs.
The position has previously been nonpartisan with chief ushers staying on from one administration to the next. Gary Walters was chief usher from 1986 until 2007.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.