President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.

The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden's term. The broad contours of the strategy have been in evidence over the course of the President's tenure, including a focus on rebuilding global partnerships and countering China and Russia.

