As he's traveled the country to visit victims of storms, wildfires, and floods, President Joe Biden has returned to a similar theme: Climate change is "everybody's crisis," as he declared last year after surveying flooded-out New York homes in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Biden doesn't say it explicitly, but that "everybody" includes himself. The President's vacation home near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is in the middle of a flood zone, and an analysis by a climate research group shows that the house is facing "extreme" flooding risk that is expected to get more severe over time.

