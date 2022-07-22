President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms remained mild as of late Thursday and he continues to convalesce at the White House, a top adviser told CNN on Friday.

"I got an update last night at 10:00 p.m. and he was doing just fine," said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 response coordinator, during an interview with John Berman on CNN's "New Day." Jha added that he would touch base with the White House medical team and speak with the President "directly this morning."

