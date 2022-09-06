When President Joe Biden met with senior members of his administration on Tuesday, the 24 officials sitting around the table were identical to the ones Biden gathered 17 months ago for his first Cabinet meeting.

There has been zero turnover among the secretaries, administrators and directors that form the official Cabinet, a level of consistency representing a sharp departure from Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who had already lost three Cabinet officials at this point in his presidency.

CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.

