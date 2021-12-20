President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson tells CNN.
A new puppy was spotted Monday playing on the South Lawn of the White House. According to two sources familiar with the new pet, the dog looks to be a German Shepherd or similar breed.
Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, confirmed the news of a new family puppy. "Yes. There is (a puppy)," LaRosa said.
The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13. Their other German Shepherd, a rescue named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
