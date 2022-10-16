President Joe Biden's reassessment of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia will happen "methodically" and will include bipartisan consultations, and there will be no major changes until after Congress returns from recess, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan has previously said that the President would examine all aspects of the US-Saudi relationship, as administration officials continue quiet discussions with members of Congress and congressional aides about how the US could impose consequences following the kingdom's decision to partner with Russia in cutting oil production.

