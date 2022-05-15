wire Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says By Arlette Saenz May 15, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to meet with the families of victims after a mass shooting at a grocery store, a White House official says.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Courts Gun violence continues to concern in Buchanan County Election Are you ready for ranked-choice voting? +2 Education Bishop LeBlond grads close chapter on high school careers Local News Lafayette High School community grieves death of student More Local News → 1:58 Strong storms for Sunday morning 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video CPD officer to run for mayor of Chicago National Video Campaign: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democrat running for Senate, had stroke National Video RAW: NY ATTY GEN ASKING FOR STANDARDS IN JOURNALISM
