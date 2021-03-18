President Joe Biden will meet with Stacey Abrams while in Atlanta on Friday, according to an administration official, who said Abrams has "played a leading role in voting access and voter protection and she will be an important partner in taking action on this important issue moving forward."

"The President will be active on voting rights issues, not just in Washington, but also in the states, and this is an example of him doing just that," the official said.

The Associated Press was first to report on the upcoming meeting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.