wire Biden will head to Alabama to visit plant where Javelins are made By Kaitlan Collins, CNN Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit a Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures Javelin anti-tank missiles, among other weapons being sent to Ukraine, a source familiar told CNN.This is a breaking story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
