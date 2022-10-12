President Joe Biden will examine all aspects of US ties with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, as administration officials begin quiet discussions with members of Congress and congressional aides about how the US could impose consequences on the kingdom following the kingdom's decision to partner with Russia in cutting oil production.

"There is a range of interests and values that are implicated in our relationship with that country," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. "The President will examine all of that. But one question he's going to ask is: Is the nature of the relationship serving the interest and values of the United States and what changes would make it better serve the interests and values?"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.