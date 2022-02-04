President Joe Biden on Friday touted the January jobs report released earlier in the morning that was significantly better than what most economists had predicted, given the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"Our country is taking everything that Covid has to throw at us and we've come back stronger," Biden said, speaking from the White House.
The economy added 467,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.