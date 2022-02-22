President Joe Biden will address the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday afternoon as the White House prepares to announce "significant" new sanctions on Russia as the White House and the West grapple with what one senior US official deemed the "beginning of an invasion" of Ukraine.
Biden is due to speak at 2:00pm ET from the White House.
His comments follow a hardening of the White House's language on Russian's actions on Tuesday morning.
"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine," US principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said in an interview on CNN, adding the sanctions imposed Monday were the merely the "beginning" of the US response.
"An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway," Finer said. "I am calling it an invasion."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
