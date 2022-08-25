President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.

Biden will sign the order Thursday, just two weeks after signing the law known as the CHIPS and Science Act. It's a move that reflects an urgency -- and understanding of the substantial task ahead -- for top administration officials as they continue to grapple with the acute risk posed by the concentration of the critical semiconductor industry.

