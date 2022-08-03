President Joe Biden will sign another executive order Wednesday as part of his administration's efforts to help ensure access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to eliminate the federal right to the procedure.

Biden is expected to sign the executive order during the inaugural meeting of the administration's recently established Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, a task force comprised of representatives from multiple departments across the federal government. Cabinet members are also expected to brief the President on steps their respective agencies have taken "to defend reproductive rights" at Wednesday's meeting, an administration official told reporters Tuesday.

