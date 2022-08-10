President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to sign into law a bill expanding health care benefits to millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service.

The bill is a major bipartisan victory for Congress and addresses an issue that is personal to the President. Biden has said he believes there may have been a connection between the brain cancer that killed his 46-year-old son, Beau Biden, and the burn pits Beau was exposed to during his military service.

