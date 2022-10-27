President Joe Biden will step up his effort to paint Republicans as a threat to Americans' pocketbooks in a speech from upstate New York on Thursday, a closing argument that focuses less on his own accomplishments and more on what the GOP might do if they take control of Congress.

Biden's visit to a Syracuse, New York, community college is meant to tout Micron's pledge to invest $100 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, in part because of recent legislation that strengthened domestic chip production.

