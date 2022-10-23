President Joe Biden will receive the updated Covid-19 booster shot Tuesday, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said Sunday evening.

It has been more than three months since Biden contracted Covid-19, which is the amount of time the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people may consider waiting before getting boosted.

