President Joe Biden on Tuesday is poised to make a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections.

At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, Biden will say that if Democrats elect more senators and keep control of the House in the midterms, "the first bill he will send to the next Congress will be to codify Roe -- and he will sign it around the 50th anniversary of the Roe decision," a Democratic official tells CNN.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

