wire Biden to personally meet with Griner and Whelan families Friday By Kaitlan Collins, CNN Sep 15, 2022 54 min ago President Joe Biden on Friday will personally meet with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.This will be the first time he has met with them in person.The Associated Press was first to report on the meeting.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
