Biden to meet with Trudeau and López Obrador for first US-Canada-Mexico summit since 2016

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will come to the White House on November 18 for a summit with President Joe Biden, the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016.
"During the Summit, the United States, Mexico, and Canada will reaffirm their strong ties and integration while also charting a new path for collaboration on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing health security; competitiveness and equitable growth, to include climate change; and a regional vision for migration," a statement from the White House said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
