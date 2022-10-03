President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.

The Ponce region experienced significant storm damage and power had been restored for 86% of residents there as of Sunday evening.

