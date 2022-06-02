wire Biden to make speech on guns Thursday By Kaitlan Collins, CNN Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on guns Thursday night as the US is dealing with the aftermath of another mass shooting, the White House confirmed.The speech will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at the White House.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Buchanan County updates comprehensive plan Education Friends of SJSD group re-forms for levy campaign Public Safety Vehicle fatalities down in 2022 St Joe Live Ales West returns on Saturday More Local News → 0:54 Abundant Sunshine Today 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange 19 states have red flag laws. Here is how Florida's works National Video RAW: DC: VP HARRIS CORINTHIAN STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS (WALK UP) National Video Eagle Bend Cleans Up For Devastating Storms
