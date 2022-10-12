President Joe Biden will kick off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado to designate a World War II training ground site as a national monument and move to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area.

The President will sign a proclamation establishing the 53,804-acre Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument "in honor of our nation's veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy," a White House official said. At the camp in Vail, Colorado, the White House said Biden will deliver "remarks on protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces."

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Ella Nilsen and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

