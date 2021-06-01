Biden to host GOP West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito as bipartisan infrastructure talks continue

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will host Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia at the White House as the bipartisan infrastructure talks continue.

"The President is looking forward to hosting Senator Capito on Wednesday afternoon at the White House, where they will continue their bipartisan negotiations about investing in our middle class and economic growth through infrastructure," a White House official told CNN.

Punchbowl News was first to report the planned Wednesday meeting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.