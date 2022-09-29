President Joe Biden is hosting the first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit this week, a multi-day event in Washington focused on cooperation with the United States' countries in the Pacific region.

Biden's effort to strengthen ties with the nations by having the summit comes amid the United States' increased focus on countering China's global influence, and the gathering has already challenged American efforts to engage in strategic partnerships in the region.

CNN's Allie Malloy and Wayne Chang contributed to this report.

