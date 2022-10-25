President Joe Biden is set to get his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine on Tuesday as federal health officials press their case for more pandemic response funding with the nation heading toward winter and a potential surge of cases.

Getting his own booster gives Biden another opportunity to promote the shot as his administration continues to grapple with the political challenges and public health hurdles posed by a slow uptake nationwide. The appointment comes a little less than two months before Congress' mid-December deadline to continue funding the federal government -- including federal Covid-19 efforts that the administration says Congress is already underfunding.

CNN's Sam Fossum, Brenda Goodman, Betsy Klein, Jacqueline Howard and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

