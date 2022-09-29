President Joe Biden said Thursday that it's time for the country to pull together to help those affected by Hurricane Ian as he sought to deliver unifying remarks at the Federal Emergency Management Administration's headquarters in Washington.

"My message to the people of Florida and to the country in times like this: America comes together. We're gonna pull together as one team, as one America," the President said.

CNN's Allie Malloy, Jason Hanna and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

