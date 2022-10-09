President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections.

The President will designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground high in the Rocky Mountains, as a national monument during his visit Wednesday. The site was where the 10th Mountain Division trained and developed warfare techniques in the harsh, wintery conditions before heading to the Italian Alps to fight.

