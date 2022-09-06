President Joe Biden will urge his Cabinet secretaries on Tuesday to "swiftly implement" key legislation, seizing another opportunity to tout his administration's legislative successes just two months before the midterm elections.

Tuesday's meeting, the first time the Cabinet has assembled since March, comes as his administration moves to implement laws that were passed during the summer months, including bills aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and the climate, health care and tax bill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.