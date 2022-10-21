President Joe Biden on Friday will talk up his student debt relief plan during a speech at Delaware State University and call out Republican lawmakers who have attacked the program.

A White House official said ahead of the speech that Biden will provide an update on the program's launch and highlight the expanded relief directed to Pell grant recipients, who account for 75% of students at Delaware State University, a Historically Black College & University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.