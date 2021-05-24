President Joe Biden is expected to scale up his administration's investment in extreme weather preparation when he makes a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Biden is set to announce a doubling of US investment in extreme weather preparation to $1 billion, a White House official confirmed. The announcement was first reported by the Washington Post.

That $1 billion will be directed to communities, states and tribal governments for "pre-disaster mitigation resources to prepare for extreme weather events and other disasters," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The administration will also tap NASA to develop "next generation climate data systems" to track the impact of climate change via its Earth System Observatory.

The funding and actions are part of Biden's ongoing efforts toward addressing climate change, a top administration priority that the President views as paramount to national security. Last month, Biden hosted world leaders for a virtual summit on climate. He committed the US to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% below its 2005 levels by 2030. Biden has also rejoined the Paris climate agreement after his predecessor exited the accords.

"As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events like increased floods, sea level rise, and intensifying droughts and wildfires, it is our responsibility to better prepare and support communities, families, and businesses before disaster -- not just after," the White House fact sheet said.

It continued, "This includes investing in climate research to improve our understanding of these extreme weather events and our decision making on climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation. It also means ensuring that communities have the resources they need to build resilience prior to these crises."

Biden will receive a briefing on the Atlantic Hurricane Outlook and other preparedness efforts Monday afternoon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, "is anticipating another above-normal hurricane season this year" in its annual outlook, the White House said.