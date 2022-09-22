President Joe Biden is scheduled be briefed remotely Thursday afternoon by Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on the situation on the island in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, an administration official told CNN.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will brief the President in person at FEMA's Region 2 Office at One World Trade in New York City, the official said, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will also be on hand for the briefing. Biden has been in the city this week to attend the United Nations General Assembly and other events.

