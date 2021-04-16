President Joe Biden will be briefed Friday morning on a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that left at least eight people dead, a White House official told CNN.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain has already been in communication with Indianapolis' mayor, and Biden's homeland security adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, is also in touch with law enforcement officials, according to the official.

Five people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment following the shooting. Police say they believe the shooter took his own life, and the FBI is assisting Indianapolis police with their investigation.

The shooting in Indianapolis is the latest in a recent spate of mass shootings across the country and comes a little more than a week after Biden unveiled several actions his administration would be taking to curb the level of gun violence in the US.

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last week at the White House.

Biden's recently unveiled executive actions include efforts to restrict weapons known as "ghost guns" that can be built using parts and instructions purchased online. The actions are limited in scope and Biden said they are initial steps to address gun violence.

His announcement came after several high-profile mass shootings rocked the nation, including one at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people and a shooting rampage in the Atlanta, Georgia, area that killed eight people.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted early on Friday, "This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors."

"As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short," Hogsett tweeted.