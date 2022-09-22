President Joe Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee event on Friday focused on drawing a clear contrast with Republicans in the lead up to the midterm elections, according to a DNC official.

The Washington event will focus on Biden's economic agenda and legislative wins, while also serving as another venue for Biden to highlight areas Democrats view as central political strengths less than 50 days from the election: Abortion rights and hitting the GOP's Medicare and Social Security proposals.

