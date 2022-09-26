President Joe Biden on Monday is expected to announce a new proposed rule that would require airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees that customers could be charged, including for baggage, flight changes or cancellations, a White House official tells CNN.

Under the proposed rule, airlines and travel sites "would have to disclose up front -- the first time an airfare is displayed -- any fees charged to sit with your child, for changing or canceling your flight, and for checked or carry-on baggage," according to a draft news release by the Department of Transportation shared with CNN.

CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

