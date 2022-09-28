President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Florida residents to heed precautions and listen to officials as the "incredibly dangerous" Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Sunshine State.

"This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It's life-threatening. You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials. Don't take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours. Evacuate when ordered. Be prepared. Storm warnings are real, the evacuation notices are real, the danger is real," Biden said as he began remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

