"This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It's life-threatening. You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials. Don't take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours. Evacuate when ordered. Be prepared. Storm warnings are real, the evacuation notices are real, the danger is real," Biden said as he began remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.
He added, "And when the storm passes, the federal government is going to be there to help you recover. We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild and get Florida moving again. And we'll be there at every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida."
The Category 4 -- near-Category 5 -- storm is projected to reach the state's southwestern coast in the morning and move onshore later Wednesday with catastrophic flooding, sustained winds of 155 miles per hour and life-threatening storm surge, officials have warned. Biden continues to closely monitor the storm and receive regular updates.
Biden said his team has been in "constant contact" with DeSantis.
"My message has been absolutely clear: It's that we are on alert and in action through every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance, long term assistance that I received," Biden said of his conversations with those officials.
He said he's discussed preparations for the storm with officials, including hundreds of Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel, thousands of National Guard members and the development and deployment of search and rescue teams. FEMA, he said, has pre-positioned water, meals, and generators, as well as shelters.
Biden also offered an emphatic warning to oil and gas executives.
"Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," he said.
